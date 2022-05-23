Joining Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza is not an option, Kalonzo allies say

NAIROBI, Kenya May 23-The likelihood of Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka joining teaming up with Deputy President William Ruto has been dismissed by his close allies.

The party’s Organizing Secretary Robert Mbui pointed out that there exists no option on the table for Musyoka to join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“Moving forward where Kalonzo Musyoka stand is where the next government will be. I want to assure you that we can’t work with Kenya Kwanza or Kenya Kwisha,” Mbui told a news conference after a consultative meeting in Machakos Monday.

Kalonzo has been under intense pressure to declare his stand after threatening to quit Azimio after its presidential candidate Raila Odinga opted for Narc’s Martha Karua as his running mate in the August election.

He even threatened to go it alone sparking a national debate on his principles after earlier pledging to back Odinga for the top job.

On Friday, inter-faith church leaders and the Ukambani professionals association issued statements urging him to reconsider his decision and join Azimio.

“We are calling on our candidate Kalonzo Musyoka, Azimio coalition, and Raila Odinga to engage in dialogue. Let them engage in a discussion at the top and come before us with news saying there have reached an agreement,” Mbui said.

Further, Wiper Party is imploring leader Kalonzo Musyoka to exhaust all mechanism for dialogue before bolting out of the Azimio Coalition and charting his own path in the August 9 elections.

The Party’s Organizing Secretary stated that the main ambition of the Ukambani people is to be part of the new government after the August election.

In the event the talks fail, Mbui said they will have no option but to support Musyoka all the way to the ballot.

“There is a dispute resolution mechanism under that alliance, so we are asking our party leader that we do consider the possibility of having further discussions on this coalition arrangement,” Mbui said.