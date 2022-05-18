Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Japan urged China to play a 'responsible' role over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine

World

Japan urges China to play ‘responsible’ role on Ukraine crisis

Published

Tokyo, May 18 – Japan’s foreign minister on Wednesday urged Beijing to “play a responsible role” on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his first talks with his Chinese counterpart in six months.

Japan has joined Western allies on tough sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis, while Beijing has declined to condemn Moscow’s invasion.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that Russia’s invasion “is a clear violation of the UN Charter and other international laws,” Japan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

He “urged China to play a responsible role in maintaining international peace and security,” it added.

The talks are the first between the two foreign ministers since November, according to Japan’s foreign ministry, coming as concerns ramp up about geopolitical tensions.

China and Russia are perceived to be stepping up coordination, with Beijing pointedly refusing to join the outcry over Moscow’s invasion though it has pledged not to circumvent sanctions over the war.

The talks come as US President Joe Biden is set to arrive in Japan this week after a stop in Seoul.

He will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and attend a meeting of the Quad grouping that includes Australia and India.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The grouping has been seen as intended to pressure China as it builds its economic and military weight in the region.

Japan views Beijing’s growing military assertiveness with concern, and Hayashi raised issues including islands disputed between the countries and the situation in the East and South China Seas in talks with Wang.

But China is also Tokyo’s largest trading partner and Japan is keen to avoid being drawn into disputes between Beijing and Washington.

Hayashi said both China and Japan “should say what needs to be said and engage in dialogue”, warning that bilateral ties “face various difficulties and that public opinion in Japan is extremely severe towards China.”

In this article:, , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Russia says hundreds of Ukrainians surrender at Azovstal, Kyiv urges swap

Kyiv, May 17 – Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers who held off Russian fighters at the besieged Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol have surrendered, Moscow said...

1 hour ago

World

Ukrainian town of New York comes under Russian assault

New York, May 17 – The four-year-old recognized the low whistle of the Russian artillery shell hurtling toward the Ukrainian town of New York...

20 hours ago

World

Kremlin critic Navalny appeals jail sentence

Moscow, May 17 – Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday opened an appeal process for a nine-year prison sentence he was handed in...

20 hours ago

Top stories

Over 11,000 vehicles already registered to use Chinese-built Nairobi Expressway

More than 11,000 vehicles have already been registered to use the Chinese-built Nairobi Expressway which was opened to the public on a trial basis...

3 days ago

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP), May 14 – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: – Intense battles in the east – Intense...

4 days ago

World

Russia ‘most direct threat to world order’: EU’s von der Leyen

Tokyo (AFP), May 12 – Top European officials warned Thursday that Russia poses the “most direct threat” to world order and urged China to...

6 days ago

World

Cardinal, pop star among latest Hong Kong security arrests: sources

Hong Kong (AFP), May 11 – An elderly Catholic cardinal critical of Beijing and a Cantonese pop star are among a group of veteran...

7 days ago

World

China’s April exports slump to lowest in two years as virus bites

Beijing , May 9 – China’s export growth slumped in April to its lowest level in almost two years, customs data showed Monday, as...

May 9, 2022