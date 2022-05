NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua says she is ready, able and willing to deliver as Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August elections.

Speaking shortly after she was announced as the running mate, Karua described it as a moment for women in Kenya.

While accepting the position, she recommitted to support Odinga in his pursuit of social justice and dignity for all.

More to follow…..