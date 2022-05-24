India delivers another 40,000 MT diesel consignment to Sri Lanka

India on Saturday supplied another 40,000 MT consignment of diesel to Sri Lanka to help ease the fuel shortage in the country, which is reeling under a severe economic and energy crisis.

The High Commission of India in Sri Lanka took to its Twitter handle to make the announcement of the consignment.

“Pumping diesel into #SriLanka!!! Another 40,000 MT consignment of diesel under the credit line from #India reached #Colombo today,” tweeted India High Commission in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, a consignment carrying rice, milk powder, and medicines worth more than LKR 2 billion from India is scheduled to reach Colombo on Sunday. The consignment was flagged off from Chennai by Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin on Wednesday.

“The Hon’ble Chief Minister @mkstalin flagged off 9000 metric tons of rice, 200 metric tons of spirit powder, and 24 metric tons of essential medicines in a cargo ship to Sri Lanka to help the people of Sri Lanka,” Chief Minister Office tweeted.

Indian High Commission also tweeted: “People of #India, standing by their bretheren in #SriLanka. Rice, milk powder, and medicines worth more than SLR 2billion is scheduled to reach #Colombo on Sunday. The consignment was flagged off from #Chennai by CM of Tamil Nadu @mkstalin on Wednesday.”

Moreover, India has promised to provide over USD 3 billion to the debt-ridden island country in loans, credit swaps, and also credit lines since the beginning of the year. India has also expressed its desire to work with the new Sri Lankan government.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices, and power cuts affecting a large number of the people, resulting in massive protests over the government’s handling of the situation.

India is becoming a stronger and more mutually beneficial partner to Sri Lanka. Apart from assistance during the pandemic and fertilizer chaos, in which India delivered nano fertilizer to save Sri Lankan farmers, now New Delhi has pledged nearly USD 3 billion to cash-strapped Colombo through currency swaps, credit lines for essential goods, and repayment of loans since January 2022 to help Sri Lanka amid one of the worst economic crises in history.