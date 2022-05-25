Independent candidates using social media, door to door campaigns as they seek to upstage Ruto, Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – The race for the top most job in the government has attracted several contenders even as it is being described as a ‘two horse race’.

And while at face value, the race appears to be pitting the Azimio coalition flag bearer Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto due to their massive rallies across the country, the notion might be wrong.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has received a total of 58 presidential aspirants out of which 17 were from the political parties, one from a coalition party while 40 were independent aspirants.

Several presidential contenders have hit the ground running in search of the votes all in earnest to upstage their political rivals.

For some, the lack of political machinery might be the biggest hurdle when it comes to clinching the top seat in government but if miracles do happen they might make their way to statehouse.

The unique styles of how different presidential aspirants especially independent parties have strategized to woo the voters before the August 9 elections has exposed the political intricacies of the duel.

Social media and door to door campaigns have now become the new campaigning tools for some presidential candidates regardless of how effective it can be to canvas 47 counties across the country.

For instance Gospel Singer cum politician Reuben Kigame has decided to go all out and campaign for his bid albeit through door to door campaigns.

On social media and churches, Kigame has been seen to be vibrant , always updating the nation on his political strides and always pushing the agenda of his political pledges which he believes this country needs.

Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah is one such who has had controversial political pledges that have been propelled by mass and social media.

Wajackoyah has not been a man of political rallies as most times he seen in public barazaas, press briefings and social media to push his presidential bid.

He says he will smoke Cannabis Sativa to banish ‘evil spirits’ from State House, Parliament, and the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) once he is elected to office in the August 9 polls.

Wajackoyah told Capital FM News, that though he has never smoked bhang in his entire life, he will do it to “mark a new beginning in the country”.

“It will be symbolic just like the birth of Jesus Christ is very symbolic to every Christian and even people celebrate their birthdays. That will be a symbolic day for celebration,” Wajackoyah said during an interview.

Former Kenya Defense Officer Nick Kukubo who vied and came last in two presidential elections believes that his change of tact might be just the key for him to become the next president despite past experiences.

“I use social media and community network; I don’t go round telling people lies. I don’t take people for a ride and just maybe I might be able to turn people to my side,”said Kukubo in a phone interview with Capital FM.

If party or coalition is not of too much interest to the voter, then independent presidential candidates and those minority parties might have a fair chance as the electorate might assess them on their own merits.