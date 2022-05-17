Connect with us

Clerk of the National Assembly, Michael Rotich Sialai, who was nominated for deployment to Namibia faced the Foreign Relations and Defence Committee on Tuesday/National Assembly

IN PICTURES: Uhuru’s diplomatic service nominees face House Foreign Relations Committee

President Uhuru Kenyatta submitted a total of 22 names for consideration by the House before proceeding to make the appointments. They include 10 ambassadorial slots, 10 High Commissioner positions and two Permanent Representatives to international agencies.
JEREMIAH WAKAYA

Published

Michael Sialai — High Commissioner nominee to the Republic of Namibia.
Maj.Gen. Andrew Ikenye — High Commissioner nominee to the Republic of Nigeria.
Margaret Shava — High Commissioner nominee to the Netherlands.
Paul Kamweru Mburu — High Commissioner nominee to the Republic of Mozambique.
Amb. Galma Boru — High Commissioner nominee to the Republic of Indonesia.
Maj. Gen.A.G. Matiiri — High Commissioner nominee to Egypt.
Amb. Salim Salim — High Commissioner nominee to Djibouti.
Amb. Gathoga Chege — High Commissioner nominee to Cuba.
Bitange Ndemo

