IEBC to suspend voter registration exercise on Wednesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says that the application for new registration and change in registration of voters in Kenya and for Kenyan citizens living outside the country shall be suspended on Wednesday.

The electoral commission, in a statement, stated that the suspension is to enable the availability of the register of voters to the public for purposes of verification of biometric data and particulars of registered voters in accordance with sections 6A of the Elections Act, 2011.

“The Commission in a Gazette notice has issued a notification that the application for new registration and change in registration of voters in Kenya and for Kenyan citizens living outside the country shall be suspended from 4th May 2022 to 13th March 2023,” IEBC tweeted.

By February 8, the commission had registered a total of 1, 031,645 new voters during the enhanced continuous listing exercise.

According to the electoral body’s chairman Wafula Chebukati, a total of 396,163 registered voters applied to transfer to registration centers of their choice, while 2,269 others changed their particulars.

The electoral agency also reported that the registration exercise for Kenyans residing outside the country realized 2,959 new voters, with other 2,964 requesting for transfers and 2,036 applications for change of particulars.

The next step will be auditing the voter registration as per Section 8 of the Election Act 2011, which requires the Commission to at least 6 months before the date of a General Election, engage a professional reputable firm to conduct an audit of the register of voters so as to verify its accuracy.

The firm is also to recommend mechanisms for enhancing the accuracy of the register and updating the register.

KPMG won the tender to audit the voter’s register.

Kenya is set to conduct the General Elections on August 9, with politicians already traversing across the country to woo voters to vote for them.

All eyes are however on the presidential contest which is largely pitting ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Odinga is enjoying President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backing after he publicly declared that he was his preferred successor.

Ruto and the President cut ties in March 2018 after he (President Kenyatta) shook hands with Odinga following contested 2017 polls.