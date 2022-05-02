Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

August Elections

IEBC to suspend voter registration exercise on Wednesday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says that the application for new registration and change in registration of voters in Kenya and for Kenyan citizens living outside the country shall be suspended on Wednesday.

The electoral commission, in a statement, stated that the suspension is to enable the availability of the register of voters to the public for purposes of verification of biometric data and particulars of registered voters in accordance with sections 6A of the Elections Act, 2011.

“The Commission in a Gazette notice has issued a notification that the application for new registration and change in registration of voters in Kenya and for Kenyan citizens living outside the country shall be suspended from 4th May 2022 to 13th March 2023,” IEBC tweeted.

By February 8, the commission had registered a total of 1, 031,645 new voters during the enhanced continuous listing exercise.

According to the electoral body’s chairman Wafula Chebukati, a total of 396,163 registered voters applied to transfer to registration centers of their choice, while 2,269 others changed their particulars.

The electoral agency also reported that the registration exercise for Kenyans residing outside the country realized 2,959 new voters, with other 2,964 requesting for transfers and 2,036 applications for change of particulars.

The next step will be auditing the voter registration as per Section 8 of the Election Act 2011, which requires the Commission to at least 6 months before the date of a General Election, engage a professional reputable firm to conduct an audit of the register of voters so as to verify its accuracy.

The firm is also to recommend mechanisms for enhancing the accuracy of the register and updating the register.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

KPMG won the tender to audit the voter’s register.

Kenya is set to conduct the General Elections on August 9, with politicians already traversing across the country to woo voters to vote for them.

All eyes are however on the presidential contest which is largely pitting ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Odinga is enjoying President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backing after he publicly declared that he was his preferred successor.  

Ruto and the President cut ties in March 2018 after he (President Kenyatta) shook hands with Odinga following contested 2017 polls.  

In this article:, , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Govt imposes 30-day curfew in Marsabit following increased banditry attacks

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 -Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Monday announced a dusk to dawn curfew in Marsabit following cases of insecurity in...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Uhuru urges peace, unity, and prayers as Muslims mark Eid Ul Fitr

NAIROBI, Kenya May 2-President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, and the former Prime Minister have led Kenyans in sending a message of goodwill...

5 hours ago

Top stories

BBI initiative would have resolved SRC issues, but it was rejected: Uhuru

Nairobi, Kenya, May 2- President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment bill would have resolved the issue of...

9 hours ago

Top stories

Bongo star Harmonize freed after arrest in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – Tanzanian Bongo star Harmonize,  real name Rajab Abdul Kahali, was freed Sunday following arrest over claims of failing to...

1 day ago

HANDSHAKE

VIDEO : I’m not in Ukraine, so don’t blame me for the high cost of living, Uhuru tells Ruto

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked politicians including his deputy William Ruto to stop blaming him for the high cost of living in the country...

1 day ago

Top stories

I’m not in Ukraine, so don’t blame me for the high cost of living, Uhuru tells Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked politicians including his deputy William Ruto to stop blaming him for the high cost...

1 day ago

Featured

Kibaki accorded 19-gun salute in state burial

Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki who died on April 22, 2022 aged 90 was buried at his Othaya home in Nyeri on April 30,...

2 days ago

Kenya

Kibaki espoused bottom-up economy, let’s embrace him: Ruto

Nairobi, Kenya, April 30- Deputy President William Ruto has said that the country should draw lessons from former President the late Mwai Kibaki’s exemplary...

2 days ago