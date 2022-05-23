IEBC to meet Presidential aspirants, representatives in pre-nomination meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was on Monday set to meet with fifty-five presidential aspirants or their authorized representatives for a briefing on the requirements and procedures for registration.

Security has been beefed up at the Bomas of Kenya where the meeting will be held.

To be eligible to run, candidates must submit an electronic version as well as a list of at least 2,000 supporters from each of the majority of counties to the IEBC.

They will also be required to submit copies of their supporter’s identification documents.

According to the IEBC, presidential and gubernatorial candidates, as well as their deputies, who hold degrees from foreign universities, must also obtain recognition and an equation of their academic qualification from the Commission for University Education before being registered as candidates.

Following this, the electoral body will register candidates to contest for various elective seats in a candidate registration exercise between May 29 to June 7, 2022.

“In this regard, the Commission shall hold a pre-nomination meeting with all the Presidential Aspirants (or their authorized representatives) on the 23rd of May 2022 at the Bomas of Kenya from 8:00 am,” Chebukati had said.

He added that aspirants for the other elective positions will be informed of dates for pre-nomination meetings by their respective Returning Officers.

The electoral agency advised aspirants to familiarize themselves with the requirements for registration as candidates by making inquiries at the Commission’s County and Constituency offices.