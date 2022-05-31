Connect with us

August Elections

IEBC to harmonize political campaigns in Makueni

Published

MAKUENI, Kenya, May 31 – The Independent Electrical and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in Makueni County will harmonize political campaigns in the area in a bid to avoid conflicts especially in major trading centres.

The revelations were made by the IEBC Makueni County Returning Officer Maurice Raria who said that each of the aspirants for different seats have already submitted a draft schedule of their campaigns to the commission.

“We need to sit down with all the aspirants to harmonize and agree on their campaign schedule. There should be mutual understanding on how to proceed with campaigns in terms of sharing key venues such as trading centres especially on market days,” said Raria after completing registration of aspirants for the senatorial seat on Monday at Wote Technical Institute.

He further said that the aspirants will have an equal share of opportunity to market themselves and their political parties and their policies.

During the registration Daniel Maanzo (Wiper), Kivutha Kibwana (Muungano), Florence Nzula Ndiliku (Jubilee), Victoria Nzisa (ODM), Patrick Malika (NARC KENYA) and Robert Kisyula (UDA) were cleared to vie for the senatorial seat in general elections scheduled for August 9 2022.

In this article:
