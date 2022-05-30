Connect with us

KANU party leader Gideon Moi. /FILE.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC clears Gideon Moi to defend Baringo Senate seat

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, May 30- Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) to defend his seat in the August polls.

Moi will be defending his seat on a KANU party ticket.

“I am delighted that I have been cleared to defend my seat for the third time and I am looking forward to having a good and vigorous campaign and earning again the trust of great people of Baringo County,” he told journalists after receiving his certificate from the county Returning Officer.

This move now ends speculation that the Baringo Senator would not be defending his seat due to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) wave in Rift Valley.

Gideon has been vocal in the One Kenya aliance thag teamed up with Azimio to support Raila Odinga’s presidency.

His main principal in the coalition Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is also set to seek IEBC clearance to vie for the presidency threatening to walk out of Azimio.

Kalonzo is scheduled to appear before IEBC on June 4 for the clearance exercise.

On the same day, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential aspirant William Ruto is set to appear.

Azimio Coalition Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga will appear for the clearance exercise on June 5.

The poll commission chair Wafula Chebukati is the returning officer for the exercise where 16 candidates have been shortlisted.

The exercise involves verification of Identification details to see whether the candidate is a Kenyan citizen.

