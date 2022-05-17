ICT Authority signs deal with Kodris Africa on coding content in 150 schools

NAIROBI, Kenya May 18 – The ICTA Authority has today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with education technologies firm Kodris Africa that will see the recently approved coding curriculum implemented in schools where the ICT Authority is implementing the Digital Literacy Programme (DLP).

This signing follows approval of content by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development and start of implementation of the Kenya National Digital Master Plan which has identified the Digital Literacy Programme as a flagship project.

Through the DLP Technical implementing Committee, the ICT Authority and the Ministry of Education will select the first batch of public schools in which the coding content will be deployed as part of piloting process.

This move is expected to play a key role in content deployment of the Digital Literacy Programme through which the government has distributed more than 1.2 million laptops for learners across the country.

“We have already distributed more than 1.2 million laptops for learners in public schools in Kenya as well as connected electricity to more than and teacher devices to more than 22,000 schools. Now that KICD has approved content that can be used with this infrastructure we will select schools where we will pilot this curriculum support content in the country. The Government’s ICT programme will change the lives of learners,” said ICTA Acting CEO Dr. Kipronoh Ronoh.

“We are leading in Africa. We have two factories in Kenya producing digital devices. With the approved digital content provided by Kodris Africa content, there is no doubt that Kenya is ready to go to the next level. This is not just a beneficial initiative but also transformative in nature and the authority is happy ton partner to ensure the project’s success,” said Dr. Ronoh at the MoU signing held at the ICT Authority office at Telposta Towers.

Through the Digital Literacy Programme, ICT Authority has equipped schools with laptops and tablets that are connected to the internet, making learning easier for students. Adding coding to the school curriculum will enhance students’ technological skills and put them on the scope in the ever-growing world of technology.

Kodris Africa CEO Mugumo Munene said that the coding content approved by KICD will go a long way in complementing the infrastructure rolled out by the ICT Authority in public schools.

“ICTA has done a lot of work through providing laptops, tablets and connectivity. We are excited to be part of Kenya’s journey of deepening digital literacy and preparing our young learners to become architects of the digital age where they can be producers rather than merely consumers or bystanders in this digital age unfolding in our generation. This novel coding content is a valuable addition to the world of education and contributes to enhancing the worldview of learners who take it up. We started in Kenya but we are also rolling out in 49 other African countries,” said Mr. Munene.

The signing comes a month after ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru unveiled the Kenya National Digital Master plan 2022-2032 which is a blueprint for leveraging and deepening the contribution of the ICT sector to accelerate socio-economic growth. Coding and computer programming are becoming an ever more important job skill in a world that is more computerized and every more connected and students need it to be more competitive in the modern and future job markets.

The Kodris syllabus – which is presented for learners through an interactive online studio – is also the first and only coding interactive syllabus so far to be accredited by Pearson in this category globally and was approved by KICD for use in Kenyan schools on April 19.

The ICTA Acting Director Programmes and Standards Thomas Odhiambo, congratulated Kodris on getting their product approved by Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development.

“I urge you to work extra hard so that Kenyans enjoy the fruits of Kodris,” said Mr Odhiambo.