I won’t quit Azimio if I am not named Raila’s deputy

NYERI, Kenya May 10 – Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua says she will not quit the Azimio One Kenya coalition even if she is not named Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August election.

Speaking during a meeting with grassroots leaders from Nyeri on Tuesday, Karua said that she firmly believes in Odinga’s president.

“As a leader, I will not leave Azimio even if I am not named Odinga’s running mate,” she said, “we have fought together to liberate this nation and I know Odinga is the safest pair of hands for Kenyans so I will soldier on with Azimio campaigns.”

Karua spoke a day after facing the panel of eminent persons seeking Odinga’s running mate.

She is among eleven candidates nominated for interviews among them Wiper Leader Kalonzo Muyoka who was interviewed on Tuesday.