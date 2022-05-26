Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 19th National Prayer Breakfast at the Safari Park Hotel, May 26, 2022. /PSCU

NATIONAL NEWS

I wish all Presidential contenders best of luck – President Kenyatta

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged political parties and individuals contesting for the presidency to concede defeat so as to ensure peace in the country.

President Kenyatta who is openly campaigning for Opposition leader Raila Odinga who was endorsed recently as the Azimio Coalition presidential candidate stated that there can only be one winner in any election

“My wish is to wish all of you peace. Mine is to wish you all will end up much more united and stronger after this election than never before,” he stated.

“I wish everyone who is vying the best of luck knowing that they will be always one winner and our prayer is that we shall accept and be able to move forward and leave to fight another day.”

The head of state assured the presidential contenders that he will pass the baton to the successor who will win the August 9 polls as the tradition has always dictated.

“We are aware that the tempo of our politics is beating at an increase rate day by day. We know the task of building a nation is passed from generation to generation. I intend to do just that,” said President Kenyatta.

Even as the nation is divided along political lines as the country is politically charged with 74 days to the polls, President Kenyatta emphasized that the fabric of unity in the nation should not be tore by political differences.

“My earnest prayer is that this unity of purpose and our shared humanity that has been displayed today will endure in every aspect of our lives going forward,”

