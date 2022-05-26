Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
May 26, 2022 | President Uhuru Kenyatta attends the 19th National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi/PSCU

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I will pass the baton unbroken to the people’s choice: Uhuru

President Kenyatta alluded this despite having a preferred successor in the presidential race and insinuations by a section of leaders in his camp that he would not hand over power to Ruto should he win the presidential election.
IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured the presidential contenders in the August 9 State House race that he will pass the baton to whoever Kenyans elect to succeed him in line with the tradition of peaceful transfer of power.

President Kenyatta alluded this despite having a preferred successor in the presidential race and insinuations by a section of leaders in his camp that he would not hand over power to Ruto should he win the presidential election.

“We are aware that the tempo of our politics is beating at an increase rate day by day. We know the task of building a nation is passed from generation to generation. I intend to do just that,” said President Kenyatta.

He urged political parties and individuals contesting for the presidency to concede defeat once the outcome of the election in known so as to ensure peace in the country.

President Kenyatta who has mobilized his cabinet to campaign for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga emphasized on the fact that there can only be one winner in any election.

“My wish is to wish all of you peace. Mine is to wish you all will end up much more united and stronger after this election than never before.”

“I wish everyone who is vying the best of luck knowing that they will be always one winner and our prayer is that we shall accept and be able to move forward and leave to fight another day,” said President Kenyatta.

As politicians crisscross the nation with 74 days to the polls, President Kenyatta emphasized that the fabric of unity in the nation should not be torn apart by political differences.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“My earnest prayer is that this unity of purpose and our shared humanity that has been displayed today will endure in every aspect of our lives going forward,” he appealed.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

I wish all Presidential contenders best of luck – President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged political parties and individuals contesting for the presidency to concede defeat so as to...

7 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Koome asks God to ‘smoke out’ election thieves during August polls

Koome who was making her statement during the National Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday asked God to protect Kenya and Kenyans, before, during, and after...

19 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I ask for forgiveness from those I have wronged, I forgive those who hurt me – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Deputy President William has asked for forgiveness from anyone he may have wronged, and forgave those who hurt him....

19 mins ago

County News

Police recover 6 firearms, arrest 9 militia members in Isiolo

Police say that six AK47 rifles, an FN firearm, 16 magazines, and a pair of jungle police uniforms were recovered in an operation on...

40 mins ago

Kenya

Wilson Airport to be temporarily closed Saturday due to KDF Museum Air Show Festival

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – The Wilson Airport will be closed temporarily on Saturday due to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Museum Air Show...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Wear a mask and go for covid test if you have flu symptoms – Oguna

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Kenyans have been urged to wear masks and to go for COVID-19 tests if they are having any flu...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru, Ruto ‘social distance’ at National Prayer Breakfast

During the event traditionally held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi, Uhuru and Ruto sat pensively each sharing their own table with two...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Malala withdraws remarks on Police recruitment, issues public apology

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala now says his remarks on Police officers’ recruitment requirements were taken out of context. While...

4 hours ago