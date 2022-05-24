I will not remove a single cent, Let the children come to me, Sonko says over upkeep

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has told off his baby mama over money for child upkeep saying he will raise his child.

Sonko asked the woman to bring his child to him accusing her of neglecting their child whom they sired 15 years ago.

The woman had filed a case in court seeking Sonko to be compelled to pay monthly upkeep of Sh448,450.

“Ati Sonko in trouble as woman takes him to court over child upkeep.Trouble gani sasa?(Which trouble now) Just like Jesus said “let children come to me…”said Sonko on twitter.

“Hiyo part ya kutoanishwa pesa alafu anaenda kudunda 24/7 ndio hatutaelewana ata kidogo na sitoi hata bob.(That part of being solicited for upkeep money then you go raving 24/7 is what I will not allow.I will not remove a coin),”he added.

The Mombasa gubernatorial hopeful claimed that the woman calling for upkeep money has a tendency of blackmailing men for upkeep money of which she uses the funds to revel in parties.

He revealed that the woman had two other children who have since been taken by their father.

“Am kindly asking the lady alleging that she has my 15 years old kid to bring the kid to me just the same way her two other kids Jabali and Riley were recently taken from her by her ex boyfriend Austin who now stays with them at Langata coz huyu dame hutumiya watoi kublackmail ndio apewe doo ya kudunda 24/7,”Sonko stated.

Sonko stated that there is no cause for alarm over the issue of upkeep as he is ready to raise the child whether he is the biological father or not.

“Hata mtoto awe si wangu amlete tu kwangu ata saii nitamlea vizuri. Na pia madem wengine mkifeel hamuezi cope up na kulea watoi msiwadhulumu kivyovote, waleteni kwangu nitawalea. It’s hard but fun being Mike Sonko.

(Even if the child is not mine, she should bring him to me. I will raise him well. And ladies if you feel you can’t cope up with raising kids bring them to me. I will raise them. It’s hard but fun being Mike Sonko.)