I will never betray you, Gachagua assures DP Ruto

NYERI, Kenya, May 17 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua has assured him that he will never betray him.

Speaking during the funeral service of his brother, the Late James Reriani Gachagua, the Mathira MP assured the DP of his full support if elected in office come August 9, 2022.

Gachagua dismissed claims that if the two are elected, they would face similar challenges that DP Ruto have had with President Uhuru Kenyatta during their second term.

“I heard some say if Ruto picks me that I would bring problems because I am strong.Such a problem cannot come from me, because I was a man of uniform and mine will be yes sir,” he stated.

Gachagua also rallied the people of Nyeri to support their bid, urging them to reject any Azimio affiliated candidates.

He said that DP Ruto is a man of his word and that he is a person that the community can trust.

The funeral service was attended by several leaders including Deputy President Ruto, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula among other Kenya Kwanza leaders.