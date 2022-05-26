I have no doubt we will have a peaceful election: Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 — Deputy President William has said that he is convinced that this year’s General Election will be peaceful.

Speaking during the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, DP Ruto committed that his team will lead from the front in ensuring the process is peaceful.

The DP also urged his main competitor, Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, to also commit that his team will advocate for peaceful polls.

“I am persuaded beyond any doubt that we will have a peaceful election, because it’s our collective responsibility to make it peaceful,” he said.

The DP said an election is an opportunity for Kenyans to choose their leaders and should be treated as such, saying that it shouldn’t be a matter of life and death.

“Every time we have an election there is tension and anxiety but I am trusting God that this will be an election with a difference,” DP said.

The DP broke protocol and invited Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua to speak on behalf of the Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga who did not attend the session.

Ruto explained his move is because Odinga is his main competitor in the August 9, 2022 elections.

When she took to the stage called leaders to put into practice the message of peace that they have listened to.

“We pray that moving forward, our actions match our words and as leaders, let us compete with ideas and not insults,” she stated.

Karua added that she is confident that Kenya will have a peaceful transition.