‘I feel your pain Boss,” Ruto fires back at Uhuru, “but I am a phone call away”

NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – Deputy President William Ruto wasted no time in issuing a rejoinder to his boss’ claim that he deserted his government.

Ruto posted his response on his social media, minutes after President Uhuru Kenyatta blasted him at the Nyayo National Stadium, saying he deserted his duties and accused him “just hurling insults at me instead of working.”

The second in command regretted that the Cabinet has not met for over 2 years and added that he was still available to serve as the President’s principal deputy.

“I feel your pain. Those you assigned my responsibilities and ‘project’ mzee have let you own miserably,” Ruto said.”They bangled our BIG4, killed our party and wasted your 2nd term. Boss, am available. Just a phone call away. Sadly the last cabinet was two years ago,” Ruto tweeted.