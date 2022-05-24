Connect with us

Chief Justice Martha Koome meets Lucy Njoki, the top 2021 KCPE performer in Kiambaa who joined Loreto High School Limuru. The CJ offered to pay her fees up to university level/Judiciary Media Service

JUDICIARY

I can’t advocate for corporal punishment, it’s unlawful: Koome

While affirming the need for students to abide by the code of conduct established in their various schools, Koome said corporal punishment is and unlawful and as such an unavailable avenue to institute disciplinary measures.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 — Chief Justice Martha Koome has dismissed reports suggesting she supports corporal punishment in schools saying her remarks on the subject were taken out of context.

While affirming the need for students to abide by the code of conduct established in their various schools, Koome said corporal punishment is and unlawful and as such an unavailable avenue to institute disciplinary measures.

“I cannot advocate for corporal punishment, I am a children’s rights defender,” Koome said in a recorded statement released by her office on Monday.

“Corporal punishment is outlawed so there’s no school that can have within its disciplinary procures corporal punishment or anything that brings the dignity of the children down,” she said.

Koome made the remarks at the centre of controversy on Sunday when she paid a visit to Loreto High School in Limuru in the company of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu and other top judicial officers.

Some commentators faulted Koome for making what they described “roadside declarations” on legal matters that could find their way in court for adjudication, a possibly before a Supreme Court bench she could chair if such matters find their way to the top court.

