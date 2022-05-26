Connect with us

Ruto has positioned himself as a leader looking to upend the status quo and stand up for the "hustlers" trying to survive in a country ruled by "dynasties" -- a reference to the Kenyatta and Odinga families which have dominated politics for decades

NATIONAL NEWS

I ask for forgiveness from those I have wronged, I forgive those who hurt me – Ruto

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Deputy President William has asked for forgiveness from anyone he may have wronged, and forgave those who hurt him.

Speaking during the National prayer breakfast held at Safari Park hotel on Thursday, the Deputy President admitted that together with the President, they failed Kenyans in some areas by not meeting their expectations during their tenure.

The DP explained that his objective is to head to the August 9 , 2022 elections “free of debt of hurt and free of debt of forgiveness.”

“We may have failed you in some areas, we have not been united as we should have been, and for that I specifically ask for your forgiveness,” he stated.

DP Ruto also took the opportunity to apologize to his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta, for having not met his expectations during their 10- year tenure in office.

He also wished President Kenyatta peace and long life even as he heads to retirement.

“Serving as a DP I may have fallen short of my boss’s expectation. President Uhuru Kenyatta I ask for your forgiveness,” he stated. “Many people have hurt me but in this prayer I forgive everybody.”

