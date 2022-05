NAIROBI, Kenya May 12 – DCI detectives are holding two suspects who were smoking weed in a Busia-bound bus on Wednesday night.

The two-Kennedy Mekemi and Lenox Abuoga-are said to have started smoking weed as soon as the bus set off to Busia from Nairobi.

And when the driver realised there was smoke in the bus, he sped towards the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road where a search was conducted and the suspects arrested.

