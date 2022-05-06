Connect with us

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

How to check if you’re eligible to vote in August election

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 6 – Kenyans have until June 2 to verify if they are eligible to participate in the August 9 election.

To verify your details, send an SMS with your ID/passport number to 70000 or visit the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) website portal https://verify.iebc.or.ke

The verification exercise is open for the next 30 days, the commission said.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said that during this period, voters can change their details in case they have not been properly captured in the voter register ahead of the election.

Kenyans will be required to visit any IEBC office at the constituency level and present their identification cards or valid passport that was used to register as a voter.

“In the event your details are incorrectly captured, visit your registration center,” he advised.

Once the verification is concluded on June 2 this will give the electoral body the leeway to go ahead and gazette the final register that will be used in the August 9th polls.

