Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Hong Kong scholar Hui Po-keung who helped run a now disbanded defence fund for democracy protesters was arrested at the airport under the national security law

World

Hong Kong defence fund trustee arrested at airport: sources

Published

Hong Kong, May 11 – A Hong Kong scholar who helped run a now-disbanded defence fund for democracy protesters was arrested at the airport under the national security law, two legal sources told AFP on Wednesday.

Hui Po-keung, a prominent cultural studies scholar, was on his way to take up an academic post in Europe before he was detained on Tuesday, the sources said, asking not to be named.

The arrest was confirmed by a second legal source. Police have yet to respond to a request for comment.

Hui was arrested for “collusion with foreign forces”, one source said, an offence under a new security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in response to huge protests three years ago.

The law has crushed dissent in the once outspoken business hub and can carry up to life in jail.

Hui was one of six trustees of the “612 Humanitarian Relief Fund” which helped arrested protesters pay for their legal and medical bills.

Other trustees of the fund include retired cleric Cardinal Joseph Zen, veteran barrister Margaret Ng, gay rights activist and pop singer Denise Ho as well jailed democracy activist Cyd Ho.

The fund disbanded last year after the city’s national security police demanded it hand over operational details including information about its donors and beneficiaries.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hui Po-keung, a prominent cultural studies scholar, was on his way to take up an academic post in Europe before he was detained © AFP / ISAAC LAWRENCE

Shortly before the fund closed, Hong Kong’s Lingnan University confirmed that its contract with Hui had ended the month before but declined to state a reason on personal privacy grounds.

Academics who played prominent roles in Hong Kong’s now largely decimated democracy movement have often found themselves dropped by universities and are struggling to find work.

An active social commentator and prolific author, Hui taught for more than two decades at Lingnan University and was credited by prominent former student leader Nathan Law for inspiring his political career.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

China’s April exports slump to lowest in two years as virus bites

Beijing , May 9 – China’s export growth slumped in April to its lowest level in almost two years, customs data showed Monday, as...

2 days ago

World

Downtown Beijing goes quiet as zero-Covid policy smothers capital

Beijing,  May 9 – Millions of people in Beijing stayed home on Monday as China’s capital tries to fend off a Covid-19 outbreak with...

2 days ago

World

Western multinationals congratulate Hong Kong’s new leader

Hong Kong, May 9 – Western multinationals and local tycoons published newspaper adverts on Monday congratulating John Lee on becoming Hong Kong’s next leader,...

2 days ago

Fifth Estate

For Peace and Development in the Horn of Africa, China is doing its part

By Yi Fan It was a sunny afternoon in Nairobi, Kenya. Under the clear blue sky a few workers were giving the final touches...

4 days ago

World

‘No choice’: Shanghai residents sent out of city during Covid crackdown

Shanghai, May 2 – In the middle of the night, Shanghai resident Lucy said she and her neighbours were forced into buses and taken...

May 2, 2022

World

Beijing tightens Covid restrictions as long holiday begins

Beijing (AFP), Apr 30 – Restaurants across Beijing will temporarily ban dining-in and residents will need clear Covid tests to visit public spaces, officials...

April 30, 2022

Fifth Estate

How Kibaki shaped Kenya-China relationship

The death of Kenya’s former President Mwai Kibaki on Friday marks one of the greatest epochs in the country’s socio-economic and political journey since...

April 28, 2022

Focus on China

China to work with international community for implementation of Global Security Initiative: FM

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) — China stands ready to work with the international community to make sure the Global Security Initiative takes root and...

April 26, 2022