Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi /CFM

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

High Court dismisses case to postpone August 9 election to 2023

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5-The High Court has dismissed a petition by former nominated Senator Paul Njoroge, seeking to postpone the August 9 election to next year.

In a 67-page petition, the former nominated Senator further pointed out that President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto were sworn into office on November 28, 2017 and by holding the next election on August 9, 2022, they will not have completed their five-year constitutional term.

Justice Anthony Mrima ruled that elections are a historical event clearly stipulated in the constitution to be held on the second Tuesday in the month of August.

“Constitution makes it unnegotiable that as far as general elections all should be held simultaneously. The constitution cannot subvert itself,” Mrima ruled.

The nominated Senator had argued that  it will be unconstitutional for the polls to be held in August 2022 as the President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto would not have completed the five year constitutional term.

“The intended presidential election of 9th August is imposed on the people of Kenya through an administrative fiat of the IEBC and therefore illegal, irregular and illegitimate,” Njoroge says.

More to follow..

In this article:
