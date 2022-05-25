Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Health PS Mochache when she assured that there was no case of Monkeypox recorded in Kenya, May 25, 2022. /COURTESY

Capital Health

Health Ministry says no case of Monkeypox in Kenya

Published

KISII, Kenya, May 25 – The Ministry of Health has assured that no cases of Monkeypox has been recorded in Kenya so far.

Speaking in Kisii on Wednesday, Principal Secretary Susan Mochache however stated that surveillance has been heightened in all points of entry in the country.

She further indicated that robust and proper response measures have been put in place in Kenya and the East Africa region.

“We have nothing to fear, we are going to use the same surveillance mechanisms we used during Covid19 to respond to the monkeypox outbreak. We have the capacity to test,” she stated.

More than 100 cases of the virus – which causes a rash and a fever – have been confirmed in Europe, the Americas and Australia.

That number is expected to rise still, but experts say the overall risk to the broader population is very low.

The virus is most common in remote parts of Central and West Africa.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Multi-sectoral committee to spearhead peace in Kajiado ahead of polls formed

Wanyanga urged politicians to preach peace during their campaigns and avoid divisive politics which may lead to tension among residents.

2 hours ago

August Elections

Waiguru picks education CEC Kinyua as her running mate

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, May 25 – Kirinyaga governor Ann Waiguru has appointed education county executive James Kinyua as her running mate. While unveiling him, Waiguru...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Koome to swear-in tribunal probing suspended Judge Chitembwe

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Chief Justice Martha Koome is expected to preside over the swearing-in ceremony of the chairperson and members of the...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Finance Committee opposes Yatani’s plan to increase tax on basic commodities

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Legislators in the Finance Committee of the National Assembly are urging their colleagues to shoot down proposals by the...

4 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

CJ Koome to form bench for case seeking to bar Sonko from Mombasa governor’s race

Nairobi, Kenya, May 24 – The High court has directed the transfer of the case involving former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko to Chief Justice...

17 hours ago

August Elections

Raila pledges permanent Tax, PAYE exemption for PWDs

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Azimio Coalition Presidential hopeful Raila Odinga has promised to exempt Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) from paying tax on their...

18 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto vows to undo SGR, Port deals if he wins in August

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Deputy President William Ruto has pledged to return major port operations shifted to Naivasha and Nairobi back to the...

18 hours ago

August Elections

TSP firmly in Kenya Kwanza, Kiunjuri says

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – The Service Party (TSP) leader Mwangi Kiunjuri says he is firmly in Kenya Kwanza, dispelling claims that he had...

19 hours ago