Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The 37-year-old was rescued by the swimming pool attendant before being rushed to Riara Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival/FILE

County News

GSU cadet drowns while undergoing training in Embakasi

Police say the victim drowned on Wednesday evening in the facility’s swimming pool while receiving a swimming lesson with other course mates.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 — An officer cadet at the GSU Training School Embakasi has died after drowning while undergoing training.

Police say the victim drowned on Wednesday evening in the facility’s swimming pool while receiving a swimming lesson with other course mates.

“It was reported by one namely IP Gideon Mbusya, a course officer at GSU training school Embakasi about 5kms East of the station that today the 18/05/2022 at around 16.30 hrs his course men NCO’s special SOP course were having a swimming lesson when one cadet namely No. 89639 C/IP Wycliff Geresa Kisii male adult aged 37 years who was swimming with other cadets sunk into the swimming pool,” a police report seen by Capital Fm News read.

According to police, the 37-year-old was rescued by the swimming pool attendant before being rushed to Riara Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Scene was visited by the duty officer and duty NCO Embakasi where the incident was confirmed,” police said.

Police said the victim’s body was moved to Kenyatta University morgue awaiting a postmortem.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

LEGISLATION

Raila urges US Congress to expedite reforms to compensate 1998 embassy bombing victims

The new proposals would amend the law to include Kenyan victims in such recognition and compensation.

51 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Elect Kenya Kwanza to stop oligarchs from mutilating the constitution: Muthama

He warned that a Raila Odinga presidency would “mutilate” Kenya's progressive constitution.

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

PICTURES: Kithure Kindiki ‘back to work’ at UDA headquarters

Tharaka Nithi Senator Prof. Kithure Kindiki accepted UDA's pick for presidential running mate slot, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, saying the selection process was credible.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Traffic snarl-up at Waiyaki way as PSV Operators protest Bus Stop removal

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – There was huge traffic snarl-up at Waiyaki way near the Westlands round about as Public Service Vehicles (PSV) blocked...

2 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC to register aspirants between May 29 and June 7

Nairobi, Kenya May 18- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said the Commission’s will register candidates to contest for various elective seats...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ezekiel Mutua picks up a fight with Copyright Board in defense of Raila

The board said MCSK licenses do not cover synchronization rights which are expressly granted by copyright holders.

16 hours ago

County News

2 die as building collapses on vandals in Kiambu’s Ruiru area

Authorities said that an unknown number of people are believed to have been trapped in the collapsed two-storey building.

17 hours ago

Kenya

Security agencies in Marsabit vow complete crackdown on illegal arms

Nairobi, Kenya, May 18 – Security forces deployed in the troubled Marsabit County have vowed to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to...

18 hours ago