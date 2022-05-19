Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been accused by some of ignoring what is going on around him

World

Green ministers outshine Scholz as stars of German government

Published

Berlin, May 19 – Eclipsed by two Green party ministers over his response to the war in Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz is battling to wrest back public approval — starting with a speech to parliament on Thursday.

Scholz, whose Social Democrats (SPD) are in power with the Greens and the liberal FDP, has faced a barrage of criticism over his perceived weak response to the war, including his hesitancy over sending heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Green party Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economy Minister Robert Habeck have impressed with their more vocal approach, topping a recent survey of the country’s most popular politicians.

Scholz’s party suffered a crushing defeat in a key regional election at the weekend, losing to the conservative CDU with its worst-ever result in Germany’s most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The Greens, meanwhile, almost tripled their score compared with five years ago to finish in third place and look almost certain to be part of the next regional government.

Der Spiegel magazine called the result a “personal defeat” for Scholz after he was heavily involved in the election campaign, appearing on posters and at rallies.

Already famous for his lack of charisma before he became chancellor, Scholz now appears to be paying the price for dragging his feet in dealing with Moscow over fears of escalating the crisis.

In a bid to win back the public, Scholz has in recent days given lengthy television interviews.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Thursday, he will be explaining his policy to lawmakers ahead of the EU summit at the end of May.

– Sitting tight –

In a devastating reading of Scholz’s outings so far, the weekly Focus assessed that “his language is poor, his facial expressions monotone and his body language too understated.”

According to Der Spiegel, the chancellor’s communications strategy seems to revolve around one mantra: “Repeat, repeat, repeat.”

Other media have accused him of stubbornly sticking to the same plan and ignoring what is going on around him.

“His party is plummeting, but the chancellor feels that he has done everything right… Doubts and questions rain down on him, but Olaf simply sits tight,” said Der Spiegel.

Scholz’s spokesman Steffen Hebestreit has defended the chancellor, suggesting that the public value his calm demeanour and would find it “inauthentic” if he tried to turn himself into Barack Obama.

But for political scientist Ursula Muench, Scholz does not come across as calm and measured but rather “imprecise” compared with his colleagues from the Green party.

Scholz has also not been helped by the fact that Defence Minister and fellow SPD politician Christine Lambrecht is currently caught up in a storm of criticism for allowing her son to accompany her on a government helicopter on their way to a family vacation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– ‘Strong moral underpinning’ –

Baerbock, meanwhile, has turned around her public image after a series of blunders during the 2021 election campaign, coming across as clearer and more decisive than Scholz in her response to the Ukraine crisis.

Green Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has become the face of Germany at international summits, from the G7 to NATO, and in early May became the first German minister to visit Kyiv © AFP/File / John MACDOUGALL

The 41-year-old former trampolinist has become the face of Germany at international summits, from the G7 to NATO, and in early May became the first German minister to visit Kyiv.

Habeck, meanwhile, has impressed with his dedication to weaning Germany off Russian energy.

And their meteoric rise is all the more surprising given the Green party’s traditional positioning as a pacifist party opposed to sending weapons to conflict zones.

For the first time in their 42-year history, according to Der Spiegel, the Greens are being judged not on “expectations and promises” but on their performance in government.

“The strong moral underpinning of the Greens’ policies and the fact they openly struggle with their own principles comes across as approachable and therefore very credible,” according to Muench.

“Of course, this increases their clout compared with the chancellor.”

She therefore predicts an “increase in tensions” between the Greens, the SPD and the FDP, with life not expected to get easier for Scholz any time soon.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

India and Germany in new deal on joint AI for healthcare, sustainability

Indo-German Science and Technology Centre (IGSTC) is all set to propose a joint “Artificial Intelligence” (‘AI’) initiative on healthcare and sustainability, the Ministry of...

May 7, 2022

World

PM Modi, Chancellor Scholz interact with top business executives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz interacted with top executives from German and Indian companies to strengthen the economic and commercial partnership between...

May 3, 2022

World

Germany, India sign pact on green and sustainable development

GERMANY May 3 – India and Germany agreed to develop the hydrogen roadmap in their agreement for green and sustainable development, as per the...

May 3, 2022

World

EU negotiators agree landmark law to curb Big Tech

Brussels, Mar 24 – Negotiators from the European Parliament and EU member states agreed Thursday on a landmark law to curb the market dominance...

March 25, 2022

World

Germany in a quandary over Russian energy

Berlin (AFP), Mar 10 – Germany has rejected a complete ban on Russian gas and oil imports over Russia invading Ukraine, but voices are...

March 10, 2022

World

Germany looks to reform Nazi-era abortion information laws

Berlin, Mar 7 – After years of controversy and criticism from gynaecologists, Germany is planning to scrap a Nazi-era law that limits information on...

March 7, 2022

World

Iran deal can’t be ‘postponed any longer’: Germany’s Scholz

Jerusalem , Mar 2 – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that a new Iran nuclear agreement “cannot be postponed any longer”, during a...

March 2, 2022

World

Tired and emotional, Ukrainians arrive by train in Berlin

Berlin (AFP), Mar 1 – At Berlin central station, commuters rush past a mother and her four children as they stand bewildered on the...

March 1, 2022