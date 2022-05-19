Grade three pupil Left with injuries after Dogs maul her

KISII, Kenya, May 19 – A grade three pupil at Kari Primary is nursing severe injuries at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital after dogs mauled her as she returned from school.

According to Head Teacher Abel Maseno, quick help from teachers and villagers saved the student as four stray dogs dragged her into a thicket.

She sustained bruises in her thighs, the back and hands.

Doctors say she is out of danger but would continue to receive treatment before discharge.

Villagers living near the school expressed fear the incident saying it was not the first.

“We are now worried about the security of our children and want to ask the government to take action lest we begin losing lives to these dogs,” said Kemunto Bosire.

A grade five pupil was scared by the same dogs last week as she returned from school.

“We have reported these threats, not once to the authorities but all we receive is loud silence,” she said.

John Mokobi, an elder, said there were about twelve dangerous dogs roaming the vast Kari and Agricultural Training College area that need be removed and that four goats were eaten by the dogs a fortnight ago.

Mokobi stated some of the dogs were abandoned by people who used to live in government houses but have since been moved.

Maseno on his part appealed to the government through the Kenya Wildlife Service to remove the rabid dogs.