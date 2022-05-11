Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho during a parliamentary committee meeting where he was responding to questions on NHIF claims by police officers on May 10, 2022.

Top stories

Govt sets aside Sh200mn to offset hospital bills for police officers who exhaust NHIF limits

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11- The Government says it has set aside Sh200 million to offset hospital bills for police officers who exhaust their annual National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) cover limits.

Speaking when he appeared before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said the funds will be released once NHIF submits the list of eligible officers in the 2020/2021 financial year.

“Outstanding claims amounting to Kshs. 5.2 billion have also been reconciled. the Ministry will settle an outstanding balance of Kshs. 2.9 billion in the 2022/23 financial year,” Kibicho said.

Police officers who exhaust their yearly benefits but still need medical services are required to make ex gratia claims through a committee constituted by the Inspector General of Police.

The PS was responding to concerns highlighted by the Office of the Auditor-General for the Financial Year 2020/21.

He attributed the delays to the process of reviewing and authenticating the claims by the Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health Services.

Other challenges include budgetary constraints but the PS said it will be prioritized in the next financial year.

“The Department has already paid Kshs.2 billion to suppliers and service providers contracted through the affordable housing scheme for the National Police Service,” Kibicho said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Officers working in police stations in Buna (Wajir), Laisamis (Marsabit), Mbalambala (Garissa) and South Nyanza (Migori) will be given priority due to risks in those areas.

On the issuance of passports, Kibicho said the process had been quickened to 14 days from the previous three months with the introduction of new procedures.

The Department is also investing heavily in digitization including the implementation of a digital Occurrence Book.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

2 police officers arrested for robbing a foreigner in Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya, May 6-Two police officers were on Thursday arrested for allegedly robbing an Egyptian national who was under arrest. A police report seen...

5 days ago

crime

4 arrested in Nairobi for attempting to steal bread

Nairobi, Kenya, May 4- Four men have been arrested after they attempted to steal three crates of bread from a supplier in Nairobi’s Njiru...

7 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Plans to rig elections is just propaganda by politicians: Matiang’i

Nairobi, Kenya April 18- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has assured Kenyans that security agencies will not interfere with the upcoming August 9 polls....

April 18, 2022

Kenya

Boda Boda operators to be given smart cards that can access NHIF services

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has said all boda boda operators will be given smart cards that will also act...

March 11, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Interior Ministry seeks NLC support to recover prison service land lost to grabbers

Speaking on Monday during a visit to the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru, Kiambu County, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said Kenya Prisons...

March 7, 2022

Kenya

MPs urge SRC nominee Wangui Muchiri to Prioritize police officers’ mental health

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – National Assembly Members have challenged outgoing Interior Spokesperson Wangui Muchiri to prioritize mental health of police officers and other...

February 9, 2022

Kenya

Private hospitals to continue offering services to NHIF patients after pact with MoH

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – Private hospitals will continue offering services to National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) card holders following a deal reached with...

January 31, 2022

Kenya

Uhuru cancels Christmas Break for police officers

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – President Uhuru Kenytatta has ordered the cancellation of Christmas leave for all security agents and directed them to be...

December 15, 2021