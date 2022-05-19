Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
KANU party leader Gideon Moi. /FILE.

August Elections

Gideon Moi says KANU firmly in Azimio

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi says KANU is firmly in the Azimio coalition and there is no tuning back.

On his twitter handle, the KANU chairman indicated that “We are determined to bring everybody on board to ensure a resounding victory for Hon. Raila since we believe in inclusivity, individual liberty, and national unity.”

Moi who was addressing the KANU Campaign Coordination Committee in Nairobi called on KANU members to be steadfast in their backing of the coalition to ensure a united Kenya.

Moi however further stated that the party is still engaged in talks with like-minded political outfits.

He appealed to party members to go out and campaign for a first-round victory in the polls slated for August 9.

This comes after One Kenya Alliance founding co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka bolted out of the Azimio coalition and announced his stab at the presidency on a ticket with Andrew Ole Sunkuli as his running mate, during a ceremony that was attended by Moi.

In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

GSU cadet drowns while undergoing training in Embakasi

Police say the victim drowned on Wednesday evening in the facility’s swimming pool while receiving a swimming lesson with other course mates.

26 mins ago

LEGISLATION

Raila urges US Congress to expedite reforms to compensate 1998 embassy bombing victims

The new proposals would amend the law to include Kenyan victims in such recognition and compensation.

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Elect Kenya Kwanza to stop oligarchs from mutilating the constitution: Muthama

He warned that a Raila Odinga presidency would “mutilate” Kenya's progressive constitution.

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

PICTURES: Kithure Kindiki ‘back to work’ at UDA headquarters

Tharaka Nithi Senator Prof. Kithure Kindiki accepted UDA's pick for presidential running mate slot, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, saying the selection process was credible.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Traffic snarl-up at Waiyaki way as PSV Operators protest Bus Stop removal

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – There was huge traffic snarl-up at Waiyaki way near the Westlands round about as Public Service Vehicles (PSV) blocked...

2 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC to register aspirants between May 29 and June 7

Nairobi, Kenya May 18- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said the Commission’s will register candidates to contest for various elective seats...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ezekiel Mutua picks up a fight with Copyright Board in defense of Raila

The board said MCSK licenses do not cover synchronization rights which are expressly granted by copyright holders.

17 hours ago

County News

2 die as building collapses on vandals in Kiambu’s Ruiru area

Authorities said that an unknown number of people are believed to have been trapped in the collapsed two-storey building.

17 hours ago