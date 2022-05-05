Connect with us

Kalonzo Musyoka.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Gideon Moi says Kalonzo most suitable Raila running mate

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – The quest by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to be Raila Odinga’s running mate has received a major boost after endorsement by KANU.

KANU’s party leader Gideon Moi has written to the panel of eminent persons seeking Raila’s running mate, saying Kalonzo fits the bill.

“It is our considered opinion and strongly believes that Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka fits the bill and is the most suitable individual to deputize Raila Odinga,” stated Moi.

The KANU party leader opined that Musyoka is well cut out to be on the Azimio ticket for the presidency with Odinga.

 “It is our sincere hope that this panel will consider and find him appropriate for the position of Deputy President and consequently recommend his selection as such,” said Moi.

Parties in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance were given until Thursday to submit their nominees for consideration as Raila Odinga’s running mate amid raging debate.

Raila’s running mate post has sparked a major political debate in town, with leaders including Deputy President William Ruto saying Musyoka’s profile is too big for him to face a panel because he served as former president the late Mwai Kibaki’s Vice President.

It still remains unclear if Musyoka will face the panel.

The former Vice President has maintained that he is the most suitable candidate to deputize Odinga and on Thursday last week hinted that he might fail to honor the interview.

The panel of eminent persons seeking Odinga’s running mate held its inaugural meeting Wednesday and named former Cabinet Minister Noah Wekesa as its chairperson who made the announcement.

 “The committee shall only consider candidates who are members of the constituents party members of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance,” Wekesa told journalists.

The committee, however, warned that it will only consider nominations from parties in the coalition.

