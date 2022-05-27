Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Signatures in a previous IEBC Voters RegiSter. /FILE

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Gichira withdraws from presidential race after losing signatures to thugs

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – Independent presidential aspirant Ptah Gichira has withdrawn from the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after allegedly losing signatures gathered following an abduction.

Police stated that Gichira reported to them that on Monday this week that at around 8 o’clock while at home, he requested an uber and went along Outering Road next to Shell petrol station where he was accosted by three men who knew his name before allegedly kidnapping him.

“While there one Motor vehicle which he didn’t take its number plate and had three occupants all men stopped near him and called him by name as he was about to respond the rear door opened and was pushed inside, he was told to unlock his phone with his password,” A police report seen by Capital FM news read.

In his withdrawal letter, Gichira said he was abducted as he made his way to Bomas of Kenya for the pre-nomination meeting between the IEBC and Presidential Aspirants.

“In the process, I lost the following: – all my signed forms for supporting my candidature; Copies of National Identity Cards that I had collected in support of the signatures; an external hard disk and laptop both with electronic data of the signed forms and my phone and ID card,” Gichira said.

“Having considered the time, effort, and financial resources involved in a fresh exercise of collecting signatures; the timelines that the IEBC has for these requisite documents; and above all the trauma I have been subjected to, I find my candidature no longer tenable,” he added.

According to police, the alleged abductors took his bag which had a laptop worth Sh 27,000, a phone techno spark7 worth Sh 10,500, an external disk, and personal documents.

Gichira further alleged that his abductors sprayed him with an unknown substance before he fell asleep and woke up a day later around 6 o’clock in Lunga Lunga stage at KPLC.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“A good Samaritan took him to Lunga lunga hospital for first aid and he gave the person his wife’s number. since he only knew of Industrial Area Police station, he reported there and was referred to Lunga lunga where he made his report and proceeded home,” the police report said.

Gichira further said urged police to conduct conclusive investigations on his kidnapping and urged them to upgrade security of aspirants vying for different seats.

“I have sought to provide this detailed account of my abduction to you so that you may consider working in close collaboration with the National Police Service, in beefing up the security of candidates and that of the entire General Elections,” Gichira said in his withdrawal letter.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Koome asks God to ‘smoke out’ election thieves during August polls

Koome who was making her statement during the National Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday asked God to protect Kenya and Kenyans, before, during, and after...

23 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto vows to undo SGR, Port deals if he wins in August

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Deputy President William Ruto has pledged to return major port operations shifted to Naivasha and Nairobi back to the...

3 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kibicho orders crackdown against hostile youths in rallies

Kibicho urged government administrators to work closely with other security agencies to stamp out the practice of hiring youth groups blamed for disrupting political...

6 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Elect Kenya Kwanza to stop oligarchs from mutilating the constitution: Muthama

He warned that a Raila Odinga presidency would “mutilate” Kenya's progressive constitution.

May 19, 2022

August Elections

IEBC to register aspirants between May 29 and June 7

Nairobi, Kenya May 18- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said the Commission’s will register candidates to contest for various elective seats...

May 18, 2022

Kenya

We shall hang corrupt individuals at Uhuru park – Wajackoyah

Nairobi, Kenya, May 17- George Wajackoyah, the Roots party presidential candidate has threatened to reintroduce the death penalty in the country to curb endemic...

May 17, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I’ll smoke bhang to exorcise demons out of State House, Parliament: Wajackoyah

Wajackoyah called on Kenyans to reject the “pimping kind of cabinets” announced by his rivals while referencing the partial naming of Raila Odinga's cabinet...

May 17, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kalonzo ditches Azimio, picks running mate for revived State House bid

In a bid to to beat the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) deadline for submitting running mates, Kalonzo unveiled Andrew Sunkuli as his...

May 16, 2022