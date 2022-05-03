Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

World

Germany, India sign pact on green and sustainable development

Published

GERMANY May 3 – India and Germany agreed to develop the hydrogen roadmap in their agreement for green and sustainable development, as per the joint statement after the 6th Inter-Governmental Consultations between the two countries.

“Develop an Indo-German Green Hydrogen Roadmap based on the inputs by the Indo-German Green Hydrogen Task Force supported by the Indo-German Energy Forum (IGEF),” the joint statement stated after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addressed a joint press conference in Berlin.

In the statement both the countries agreed to establish an Indo-German renewable energy partnership, focusing on innovative solar energy and other renewables, including the associated challenges for electricity grids, storage and market design to facilitate a just energy transition.

Germany expressed its intention to provide financial and technical cooperation including concessional loans of up to 1 billion Euros from the year 2020 to 2025.

Both the countries also plan to establish lighthouse cooperation on “Agroecology and Sustainable Management of Natural Resources.” This cooperation will benefit the rural population and small-scale farmers in India in terms of income, food security, climate resilience, improved soil, biodiversity, forest restoration and water availability and promote the Indian experience globally.

Regarding this cooperation, Germany intended to provide financial and technical cooperation including concessional loans of up to 300 million EUR until 2025 depending on high-quality project preparation and the availability of funds.

“Deepen cooperation in restoring forest landscapes under the Bonn Challenge as an important measure to fight poverty, preserve and restore biodiversity and prevent and attenuate climate change, acknowledging also the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030 as a framework for intensified political partnership and dialogue and accelerated action to increase the area of healthy ecosystems and end their loss, fragmentation and degradation,” the statement reads.

Both the countries will also work on the ‘Triangular Cooperation,’ based on individual strengths and experiences in development cooperation and offer sustainable, viable and inclusive projects in third countries to support the achievement of SDGs and climate targets.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In a statement, both the countries acknowledged their joint responsibility for the protection of the planet and for shared, sustainable and inclusive growth, said the joint statement after the 6th Inter-Governmental Consultations between the two countries.

“Both Governments acknowledged their joint responsibility for the protection of the planet and for shared, sustainable and inclusive growth, leaving no one behind,” the joint statement stated. 

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Pillars of India-Bhutan ties: Mutual benefit, cooperation and shared values

Owing to the difference in economic and geographic size between the two neighbours, it is easy to perceive the India-Bhutan relationship as being tilted...

2 days ago

World

India’s PM Modi visits INTACH photo gallery in Jammu, meets sculptor who made his statue

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited INTACH photo gallery set up at Palli village in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir and met...

April 25, 2022

World

PM Modi reiterates support for Afghanistan after talks with Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated India’s support for an inclusive government in Afghanistan and also stressed the need to choose dialogue and diplomacy to address the...

April 23, 2022

World

PM Modi launches developmental projects worth Rs 22,000 crore in Gujarat

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched new development projects worth Rs22,000 crore in Gujarat. PM Modi said that Dahod city in Gujarat is...

April 21, 2022

World

India stresses on need for cessation of violence in Ukraine

India has emphasised the need for the United Nations Guiding Principles of Humanitarian Assistance and reiterated its call for the immediate cessation of violence...

April 21, 2022

World

Nepal happy with Indian legacy of traditional medicine

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has lauded India’s rich legacy of traditional medicine practices and called it a “leader” in Ayurveda. Deuba made...

April 21, 2022

World

IMF happy with India’s Resilient Economy and Reforms

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lauded India’s resilient economy while underlining the structural reforms carried out by the government in recent years amid...

April 20, 2022

World

India’s PM Modi turning water conservation into a mass movement

India has embarked on a serious initiative on water conservation, turning it into a mass movement. The initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

April 19, 2022