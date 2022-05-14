Connect with us

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki (left) and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua (right).

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Gachagua or Kindiki, just who will Ruto unveil as his running mate

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – Deputy President William Ruto is expected to unveil his running mate later Saturday, with speculations rife that it could be Tharaka Nithi Senator Professor Kithure Kindiki.

There are also reports that it is Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua whose supporters camped at a hotel in Karatina since Saturday morning waiting for the big announcement.

“The announcement will be made today by the Deputy President himself, at 3pm” an official in his office said.

His main competitor in the August election, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, is expected to unveil his running mate on Sunday at the Kamukunji grounds during a rally ahead of the Tuesday deadline set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Unlike Ruto who kept his cards closer to his chest, Odinga set up a team of eminent persons who interviewed 11 candidates at a Nairobi hotel before presenting three names to him to choose.

Sources say the three include Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Azimio running mate panel submits 3 names to Raila

