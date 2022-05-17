Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua. /FILE.

August Elections

Gachagua best choice for running mate because of his strong personality – Ruto

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NYERI, Kenya, May 17 – Deputy President William Ruto says his running mate Rigathi Gachagua earned the position because he has a strong personality.

DP Ruto who was speaking during the funeral service of the Late James Reriani Gachagua on Tuesday said the Mathira MP has what is required to assist him in his transformative agenda.

“Gachagua has a very strong personality and I was looking for a strong personality because matters Kenya require men and women who cannot escape responsibility. People who can stand up to any challenge and work out a solution,” Ruto stated. 

On his part, Gachagua assured the DP that he will never betray him, and committed his full support if elected in office come August 9, 2022.

Gachagua dismissed claims that if the two are elected, they would face similar challenges that DP Ruto have had with President Uhuru Kenyatta during their second term.

“I heard some say if Ruto picks me that I would bring problems because I am strong.Such a problem cannot come from me, because I was a man of uniform and mine will be yes sir,” he stated.

Gachagua also rallied the people of Nyeri to support their bid, urging them to reject any Azimio affiliated candidates.

He said that DP Ruto is a man of his word and that he is a person that the community can trust.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula said Kenya Kwanza is recreating another Mwai Kibaki from Nyeri and the man is Rigathi Gachagua

Wetangula also warned the residents against voting in a person who has committed treason twice.

In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Nderitu says nomination disputes reduced significantly in 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya May 17 – The number of nomination disputes within political parties has significantly reduced this year as compared to last year, Registrar...

44 mins ago

Supreme Court

Justice Ibrahim elected unopposed as Supreme Court’s JSC representative

The exercise was overseen by IEBC Returning Officer Abdidahir Maalim Abdi who certified that Justice Ibrahim was the only person who stood validly nominated...

2 hours ago

August Elections

I will never betray you, Gachagua assures DP Ruto

NYERI, Kenya, May 17 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua has assured him that he will never betray him. Speaking during...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Light moment during funeral of Gachagua’s brother as man demands ‘monetary token’

Nyeri, Kenya, May 17 – There was a light moment during the funeral of Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua’s brother in...

2 hours ago

County News

120 needy students in Bomet get full sponsorship under Elimu Scholarship

Elimu scholarship programme is sponsored by the government, Equity Bank, and World Bank. It aims at enabling students from vulnerable backgrounds to get empowered...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Meru’s Kenya Kwanza formation reaffirms support for Ruto

The party’s gubernatorial aspirant for Meru, Senator Mithika Linturi said their support for Ruto’s presidential bid is unconditional.

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

IN PICTURES: Uhuru’s diplomatic service nominees face House Foreign Relations Committee

President Uhuru Kenyatta submitted a total of 22 names for consideration by the House before proceeding to make the appointments. They include 10 ambassadorial...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Sonko grilled for hours over Saturday chaos at Mombasa Azimio rally

MOMBASA, Kenya, May 17 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who is eyeing the Mombasa gubernatorial seat on a Wiper Party ticket, was on...

3 hours ago