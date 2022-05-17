NYERI, Kenya, May 17 – Deputy President William Ruto says his running mate Rigathi Gachagua earned the position because he has a strong personality.

DP Ruto who was speaking during the funeral service of the Late James Reriani Gachagua on Tuesday said the Mathira MP has what is required to assist him in his transformative agenda.

“Gachagua has a very strong personality and I was looking for a strong personality because matters Kenya require men and women who cannot escape responsibility. People who can stand up to any challenge and work out a solution,” Ruto stated.

On his part, Gachagua assured the DP that he will never betray him, and committed his full support if elected in office come August 9, 2022.

Gachagua dismissed claims that if the two are elected, they would face similar challenges that DP Ruto have had with President Uhuru Kenyatta during their second term.

“I heard some say if Ruto picks me that I would bring problems because I am strong.Such a problem cannot come from me, because I was a man of uniform and mine will be yes sir,” he stated.

Gachagua also rallied the people of Nyeri to support their bid, urging them to reject any Azimio affiliated candidates.

He said that DP Ruto is a man of his word and that he is a person that the community can trust.

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula said Kenya Kwanza is recreating another Mwai Kibaki from Nyeri and the man is Rigathi Gachagua

Wetangula also warned the residents against voting in a person who has committed treason twice.