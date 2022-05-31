Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Rachel Keke, 48, will run for the new left-wing alliance in France's parliamentary elections in June

World

French ex-chambermaid runs for MP after labour battle

Published

Paris, May 31 – Former chambermaid Rachel Keke took on her employers and won a gruelling battle for better working conditions in the Paris hotel where she cleaned. Now she’s running to be an MP.

Keke, 48, will run on a ticket for a new left-wing alliance in France’s parliamentary polls in June.

She faces French President Emmanuel Macron’s former sports minister, Roxana Maracineanu, in the fight for a seat in the southeastern Paris suburbs.

“I will beat her. She doesn’t live here. She’s not from the working-class suburbs,” Keke told AFP as she campaigned in the district of Chevilly-Larue on the outskirts of the capital.

“What are you coming here for?,” Keke said, as if addressing her rival.

“We are the ones who live in deprived areas and do key jobs. We are the ones who are held in contempt and are exploited. So let us defend ourselves in parliament.”

Centrist Macron is seeking a legislative majority to push through his domestic agenda following his re-election in April. The left-wing alliance, made up of new faces such as Keke’s, threatens to block his programme.

Keke was one of around 20 chambermaids — most originally from sub-Saharan Africa — who defied their employers at an Ibis hotel in northwestern Paris to demand better pay and working conditions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nearly two years later, in May 2021, the fight against global hotel giant Accor, which owns the Ibis brand, ended in victory. They won a pay increase of between 250 and 500 euros ($270-540) per month.

-‘Leader of the masses’-

MPs from the far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party supported the women throughout the campaign, leading Keke to campaign for them during the presidential election.

But running for MP was not part of her plans, until local LFI official Hadi Issahnane suggested it to her.

“We’re not far from her being a symbol of our political struggle — quite literally. She naturally embodies it,” Issahnane told AFP.

LFI MP Eric Coquerel said Keke “has something magnetic about her”.

“She’s strong, she finds the right words and doesn’t need to read from cues when she speaks”.

“She’s what I call a leader of the masses,” he added.

Keke was born in Ivory Coast. Her mother who sold clothes and her father was a bus driver.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After her mother died when she was 12, she looked after her brothers and sisters.

The mother-of-five arrived in France, aged 26, in 2000.

“I love France,” Keke said, recalling the stories she heard as a child about her grandfather, who fought in World War II in the southwestern French city of Pau.

Keke started off as a hairdresser before becoming a hotel cleaning lady.

“After my first day I came home aching all over. It was as if I’d been hit everywhere. It was really hard,” she said.

Cleaning is a job that “destroys the body”, she said.

-‘Symbolic importance’-

LFI leader Jean-Luc Melenchon emerged as the dominant force on the left in April’s presidential election.

He missed out on the run-off vote against Macron by a whisker, beaten into third place by far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After Macron’s win, Melenchon immediately urged voters to hand the left a parliamentary majority to block the president’s pro-business reforms. He himself is seeking to become prime minister.

Part of Melenchon’s strategy is to push forward new faces such as Keke — a candidate of “symbolic importance”, according to Emeric Brehier, a former Socialist lawmaker now with the Fondation Jean-Jaures think-tank.

“The left are saying, ‘We represent the real working classes and we have representatives of these classes,’” Brehier told AFP.

Stephane Ravacley, a baker who went on hunger strike in eastern France to protest at the planned deportation of his young Guinean apprentice, is also running on the left-wing ticket.

Recent opinion polls show the presidential majority and the left-wing alliance are neck-and-neck in the popular vote.

But the two-stage election — the first round on June 12 and run-offs on June 19 — and the fact the LFI’s popularity is concentrated in specific geographic areas, suggest Macron’s bloc is likely to retain a majority in parliament.

Keke said she was not afraid of being surrounded by professional politicians, mostly from a different social class.

“People know the status of a chambermaid. They know I don’t have a Master’s degree,” she said.

“If I’m asked a question I don’t understand, I won’t answer. The media need to get used to it.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

burs-ech/sjw/gil

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Europe court condemns Turkey over Amnesty activist’s ‘unlawful’ detention

Strasbourg,  May 31 – The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday condemned Turkey over the arrest in 2017 of the head of the...

29 mins ago

Ukraine Crisis

Key moments in the Ukraine conflict

Paris, May 24 – Key developments since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine three months ago, which has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of...

1 week ago

World

Sole survivor relives terror of Yemenia Airways crash at French trial

Paris (AFP), May 23 – A woman who was just 12 when she survived the 2009 Yemenia Airways crash in the Comoros islands that...

May 23, 2022

World

Headaches mount for Paris mayor after failed presidential bid

Paris , May 20 – Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, whose political capital has withered since a failed bid for the French presidency, is facing...

May 20, 2022

World

40 million more faced acute hunger in 2021: UN

Paris, May 3 – The number of people facing hunger rose to 193 million last year as conflict, climate change and economic crises ravaged...

May 4, 2022

World

Macron: abrasive reformer with chance to leave mark on France

Paris (AFP), Apr 24 – Young, pro-European and unfailingly ambitious, Emmanuel Macron is the first French president to serve a second term in 20...

April 24, 2022

Special Report

War in Ukraine: From invasion to battle for Donbas

Paris,  Apr 11 – Russia invaded Ukraine in the early hours of February 24, setting off the worst conflict in Europe in decades. As...

April 19, 2022

Top stories

Fuel crisis: Rubis CEO Jean Christian deported over economic sabotage

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 13 – The government has cracked the whip on oil marketers accused of economic sabotage by exporting fuel meant for the...

April 13, 2022