Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

JOBS

Ex-IEBC boss Hassan, ODPP’s Oduor among big names in Appeals Court shortlist

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Issack Hassan and Secretary of Prosecution Services in the Office of the  Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Dorcas Oduor are among 31 candidates who have been shortlisted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for the position of Judge of the Court of Appeal.

The 31 were shortlisted from a pool of 68 candidates who had applied for the position.

“Members of the public are invited to avail in writing any information of interest in respect to any of the shortlisted candidates,” the Commission Secretary Anne Amadi said.

22 Justices serving in lower courts have also been shortlisted for the position.

Notable Judgeswho made the cut include: High Court Judges Hedwig Ong’udi, Justice John Mativo, Justice Nduma Nderi among others.

The Commission also shortlisted 104 candidates for the position of Judge of the High Court which had attracted 266 candidates.

Former electoral agency deputy Chairperson Mahiri-Zaja is among the 104 candidates who made the cut.

Hassan and Zaja served the Commission between 2011 – 2016 before they unceremoniously removed from their posts following pressure from the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Magistrate Representative in JSC Emily Ominde has also been shortlisted for the position of Judge of the High Court.

Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti also made the cut for the position of Judge of the High Court.

The interviews for the position of the Judge of the Court of Appeal will be conducted between June 20, 2022 to July 6, 2022.

Interviews for the position of Judge of the High Court on the other hand will commence on July 7, 2022 and conclude on August 8, 2022.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

I will not ‘humiliate’ myself, Kalonzo says on attending Azimio’s running mate interviews

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka now says that he will not face the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya seven-member...

3 hours ago

Kenya

JSC erred in firing Gladys Boss as Chief Registrar, Supreme Court rules

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17 – The Supreme Court has ruled that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) erred in firing former Judiciary’s Chief Registrar Gladys Boss...

February 17, 2022

Kenya

JSC summons Nairobi Majority Leader to testify in Chitembwe case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has summoned the Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Guyo Abdi Hassan to testify as...

December 16, 2021

County News

Governor Kananu secures gag orders against Sonko

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – The Magistrate’s Court has temporarily blocked former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko from publishing any leaked audio or video recordings...

November 26, 2021

Kenya

Abdiwahab Abdi takes oath as SRC member to represent JSC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24- Abdiwahab Abdi was on Wednesday sworn in as a member of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) in a ceremony...

November 24, 2021

Top stories

Judiciary to re-open job applications from November 8-12 over system hitch

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 5 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) says it will re-open the application window for vacancies advertised on October and which...

November 5, 2021

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Koome calls out Mutunga for inciting judges to strike

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has expressed concern over the recent calls made by former Chief Justice Dr. Willy Mutunga...

October 29, 2021

Kenya

Kagwe says Kenya has made tremendous progress in war against COVID-19, but more need to be done

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13- Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe now says that the country’s COVID-19 fatality rate has significantly dropped to a lower rate...

October 13, 2021