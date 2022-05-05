Connect with us

Form 3 student stabs classmate to death after bitter break-up

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, May 5- A form three student has been arrested in Kericho after killing his classmate for declining his sexual advances.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Thursday the incident occurred on Wednesday morning at Keben Secondary school when the suspect identified as Tony Kiptoo, 19 stabbed Irene Chelagat, 22, on the left side of her chest killing her on the spot for allegedly turning down his romantic advances.

“Kiptoo, who was determined to end Chelagat’s life had carried a kitchen knife from home to school and committed the horrific act just before the morning lessons began,” the DCI said.

The agency stated that irate classmates descended on the suspect as others screamed attracting the attention of the teacher on duty who was in the staff room preparing for the day’s lessons.

“He immediately rushed to the classroom and found the suspect being roughed up as other students were trying to assist the victim, who was bleeding profusely,” the DCI stated

However, the victim who was rushed to Sosiot medical center following the incident was pronounced dead on arrival.

Preliminary investigations by Belgut-based detectives indicate that the two had been in a love relationship and had since separated.

“With the pain of rejection too much bear, Kiptoo who had already wished his estranged girlfriend peace in death by inscribing the initials R.I.P on a photo later discovered in his cubicle carried his mother’s vegetable knife and left for school,” the agency stated.

According to the deceased’s classmates, the suspect became angry after he learned that his former girlfriend had found a new lover who had since bought her a new smartphone.

The DCI stated that the murder suspect is currently in court as detectives seek custodial orders to allow them prepare a watertight case against him.

