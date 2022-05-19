Connect with us

Lawrence Murimi with his mother when he reported to Form 1 with a cockerel to pay his schools fees. /SCREEN GRAB

County News

Form 1 pupil who reported to school with a cockerel for lack of fees finally admitted

EMBU, Kenya, May 19 – A destitute class eight candidate from Embu who reported to form one at Kangaru Boys High School carrying a cock in lieu of school fees has finally received help from well-wishers.

Lawrence Murimi, 15, who scored 313 marks in KCPE at County Primary School in Embu Town and managed to secure admission at Kangaru did not report as scheduled on May 4 for lack of school fees.

The young boy from a single mother family decided to use the cock he had been given by his aunt as a gift upon circumcision to secure admission instead of foregoing his dream of becoming a lawyer for lack of funds.

“He woke up yesterday and told me he could not continue staying at home while other students were carrying on with studies and said he will use the only valuable thing in their house, cock, to join his school of choice,” said his mother Pauline Mukami who does menial jobs for a living.

Dressed in his former school uniform, Murimi and his mother walked approximately three kilometers from their place of abode in Majengo Estate to the school carrying a cock and small bag with only a toothbrush and shoe brush.

The cock, according to the boy, was going to be part of the school fees with a pledge that they would settle the balance when funds are available.

They were however turned away for not reporting with least some personal effects to enable him commence studies smoothly.

“We were told he could not be allowed to start classes because he had nothing including uniform and personal effects, ” his mother said at a press briefing outside the school amid sorbs.

The school administration upon realizing the media had taken up the matter recalled her and promised to admit him.

The boy had also declined an offer of joining a day school insisting Kangaru was his school of choice and pleaded with well-wishers to help him raise the required fees for his admission that was totaling Sh. 34,000.

Lady luck came smiling on the boy today as a team of education officials including Teacher’s Service Commission, County Director of Education and the school went for him from home to enroll him.

The team also bought him the required personal effects courtesy of contributions from well-wishers who responded to his plea for help.

County Director of Education James Kairu said the government was keen in ensuring a 100 percent transition to secondary school and any parent unable to enroll their children should seek assistance from their offices.

“The policy of the government is to admit the learners first regardless of their financial status and other requirements to follow later,” the Director said.

School Principal Solomon Koech said the boy had received overwhelming support as well-wishers keep streeming in school.

Among those who chipped in to assist include Embu Senator Njeru Ndwiga who paid fees for one year.

 

