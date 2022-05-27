Forget Raila! he orchestrated port transfer to Nairobi, Ruto tells coastal residents

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – Deputy President William Ruto has distanced himself from claims he facilitated the transfer of port operations from Mombasa to Naivasha.

Ruto claimed that the transfer was done by what he termed as the ‘handshake government’ under the stewardship of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his partner Raila Odinga.

During his tour in Kilifi County, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader told the electorate that Odinga has no gainful interest for the people of the region as he masterminded the transfer of the port operations.

“These people have transferred port operations from Mombasa to Naivasha. Am competing with one of them who is Raila Odinga. Before he comes to say that he will transfer back the port, he should first tell us why he transferred it in the first place,” said Ruto.

Ruto castigated Odinga saying he should not pledge to return the port operations to the coastal region as it would amount to political deceit.

“Why were they taking it to Nairobi in the first place? Will it benefit the people of Nairobi? That is the first question we should ask him?”he posed.