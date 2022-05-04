Fix your differences for the sake of the country, NGO Council tells Uhuru, Ruto

Nairobi, Kenya, May 4- The NGO Council has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto to bury their political hatchet in the interest of the country following the raging war of words playing out publicly.

Stephen Cheboi, the National Chairman of the NGO Council said that public display of differences is not good for the country.

“Public differences among top leaders in the country does not augur well for peace and tranquility as the country heads for crucial general elections,” Cheboi stated.

Cheboi noted that when top leaders differ publicly, it tends to fuel tension among the people and supporters, pointing out that it “is not healthy for the nation.”

“The NGO Council urges them to keep consulting on key issues of national interest. The leaders should remember they still have a responsibility to work together in the interest of the nation,” he added.

He appealed to the country’s top political leaders to forgive each other and work together for the sake of the citizens.

Two days ago, the differences between President Kenyatta and his deputy played out when he asked politicians including his deputy William Ruto to stop blaming him for the high cost of living in the country saying, “I am not in Ukraine”.

President Kenyatta, who spoke in Nairobi during celebrations to mark Labour Day, attributed the current situation to issues “beyond my control” like the Coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He particularly took a swipe at his deputy Ruto for what he termed as incitement of Kenyans and bashed him for deserting him in the hour of need.

“Instead of helping me find solutions to issues affecting our people, you are out there in the markets hurling insults and you call yourself a leader, yet you claim that you hold a senior leadership position,” Kenyatta said.

In response, his DP Ruto regretted that the Cabinet has not met for over 2 years and added that he was still available to serve as the President’s principal deputy.

“I feel your pain. Those you assigned my responsibilities and ‘project’ mzee have let you down miserably,” Ruto said.”They bangled our BIG4, killed our party and wasted your 2nd term. Boss am available. Just a phone call away. Sadly the last cabinet was two years ago,” Ruto tweeted.