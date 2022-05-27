Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Five suspects were arrested after they abducted a man in Parklands, Nairobi, May 26, 2022. /COURTESY

crime

Five suspects arrested for Kidnapping man, demanding ransom

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, May 27- Nairobi-based detectives have apprehended five suspects among them three women for kidnapping a man and demanding a ransom to set him free.

The arrest came following an operation from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations agents Monday when they stormed a house where one of the victims was being held incommunicado.

According to the agency, its detectives found the victim stark naked, as the five suspects waited for an Mpesa transaction of Sh100,000 to set the man free.

“The man had called his relatives claiming that he had been involved in a road accident and needed Sh100,000 for treatment. The special agents who had followed cyber forensic leads to the house where the victim was being held, connected the crime to an incident that occurred last month, where a man was accosted in Parklands and robbed off Sh450,000,” the DCI said Friday.

According to the DCI, women are now luring unsuspecting men from social networking sites before leading them to a room where the man is held hostage and asked to buy his freedom.

The agency said the women involved lay the trap for men after a promise of offering them sexual favors.

 “In a well-choreographed plan, the three damsels who were arrested prey for men online, promising them blissful moments with a happy ending and the wowed men easily fall into the trap hook, line and sinker,” the DCI said Friday.

The DCI said that the suspects mostly target men of Caucasian origin whom they would bait to a house behind Ruaraka’s Naivas supermarket, with a promise of giving offering them a ‘good time’

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“But moments before they get down, a rude knock suddenly interrupts the occasion as a man posing as a boyfriend to one of the women suddenly appears, throwing a spanner in the works of an eventful evening,” the DCI added.

Police have identified the victims as Joseph Makau Mulatya, Patrick Wekesa Omosa, Rehema Njeri, Vigilance Mumbi and Hadija Ong’ai.

“Detectives have processed them to answer to robbery with violence charges today (Friday)morning,” the agency said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Lenaola to chair bar-bench forum on revised Supreme Court rules on June 2

Chief Justice Martha Koome mandated Lenaola to lead the talks following a courtesy visit by LSK President Eric Theuri.

16 hours ago

County News

Nyanza IDPs plead for Sh4bn compensation from government

Appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security in Kisumu, the IDPs claimed they were yet to receive any compensation...

17 hours ago

County News

Nyandarua to grow 10mn trees on unutilized farmlands

The county also proposes stringent by laws to protect the forest covers against uncontrolled harvesting for more sustainable wood products while cushioning against food...

19 hours ago

crime

US issues $2mn bounty for 2 Kenyan fugitives linked to ivory, narcotics trade

The two identified as Badru Abdul Aziz Saleh and Abdi Hussein Ahmed are wanted for their alleged involvement in an international organized criminal network...

19 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I have no doubt we will have a peaceful election: Ruto

Speaking during the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, DP Ruto committed that his team will lead from the front in ensuring the process is peaceful.

22 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto breaks protocol as he invites Karua to address dignitaries at National Prayer Breakfast

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Deputy President William on Thursday Broke protocol during the National prayer breakfast when he invited Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha...

22 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I will pass the baton unbroken to the people’s choice: Uhuru

President Kenyatta alluded this despite having a preferred successor in the presidential race and insinuations by a section of leaders in his camp that...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I wish all Presidential contenders best of luck – President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged political parties and individuals contesting for the presidency to concede defeat so as to...

22 hours ago