Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Wanini Kireri, the first woman Prisons Commandant died on May 31, 2022.

World

First Woman Prisons Commandant Wanini Kireri is dead

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 31 – The first woman Commandant of Prisons, Wanini Kireri, is dead.

Wanini who was in charge of the Kenya Prisons Staff Training College died on Tuesday afternoon at the AAR Hospital on Kiambu road where she was rushed for treatment.

Brigadier John Warioba, the Prisons Commissioner, who announced her death said she passed on at the hospital while with members of her family.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the Kenya Prisons Service, I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to the family and the Kenya Prisons fraternity as I join them at this moment of grief,” he said in a statement.

She had served the Kenya Prisons Service from 1982 when she was enlisted as a cadet officer.

Warioba described her as a “gallant, dedicated, selfless and committed officer whose illustrious career saw her serve in the service in various capacities.”

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

The Kamiti of today is different from the one portrayed on expose, Kenya prisons boss Warioba says

Nairobi, Kenya, April 21- In the last two days, the name David Tett, a former Kamiti Maximum inmate has been trending for all the...

April 21, 2022

Top stories

EACC freezes Sh257mn in bank account of a Prison Hqs cleaner

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 19 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has been allowed to preserve Sh257 million in a bank account operated by...

April 19, 2022

Top stories

4 prison warders arrested in police recruitment con game, fake letters, cash seized

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – Four prison warders have been arrested in a police recruitment fraud syndicate after obtaining more than Sh2 million. Inspector-General...

April 10, 2022

Kenya

3,000 prison officers embedded in NPS to augment patrols during festive season

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – The Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai on Monday announced the seconding of 3,000 prison service officers to support...

December 20, 2021