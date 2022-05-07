FIDA urges IEBC to reject Party lists that fail two thirds gender rule

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – The Federation of Women lawyers (FIDA) has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to reject political party lists presented if they fail to adhere to the two thirds gender rule

In a statement, FIDA chairperson, Nancy Ikinu noted that political parties and coalitions should be gender sensitive in selecting their deputies and running mates, considering the adoption of measures for increasing women’s participation in elections.

“Gender balance in the political sphere promotes gender balance in the workforce, which invariably will positively impact Kenya’s GDP growth in concert with the vision 2030,” said Ikinu.

“Choosing a woman to run for our nation’s second-highest office, will be both a game-changer and strategic for a democratic nation such as Kenya. We equally ask that where there is a male Governor aspirant there MUST be a woman deputy and vice versa,” she said.

She also emphasized the need for security agencies to mitigate pre-elections and post-election-related violence meted towards female politicians, persons with disabilities, persons with limited mobility and low literacy levels.

“We are aware of the many obstacles to women’s equal participation in elections, including gender stereotypes, electoral-related gender-based violence, and technology-assisted violence against women politicians, psychological and traditional barriers, and inequalities in education, training, and resources.”

FIDA further called upon all political parties to ensure compliance with this rule, failure to which they will move to court to ensure its implementation.

Political parties until May 9 to comply with the two thirds gender rule by submitting a compliant list for members of parliament and senate failure to which they will not participate in the August polls.