Boda Boda riders fueling their motorcycles following a pledge by Millicent Omanga, May 24, 2022. /COURTESY

Kenya

Excited Boda Boda riders line up for free fuel courtesy of Omanga

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Boda boda operators in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) were on Tuesday treated with free fuel for their motorcycles, courtesy of Nairobi Woman Representative aspirant Millicent Omanga.

Tens of excited boda boda riders were pictured lining to secure the precious commodity in one of the CBD’s petrol stations.

Omanga had on Monday night pledged to fuel the first 500 boda bodas, if their owners spot her in one of the petrol stations located at Naivasha road.

“Watu wangu wa senke kesho saa moja asubuhi nitakua Naivasha Road nikiweka free fuel to the first 500 boda bodas to spot me in one of the petro stations. Come tuboreshe biz na Omanga,” she stated.

