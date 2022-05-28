EACC in quest to recover embezzled funds from sitting, former Governors

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) says it is seeking to recover public funds from a significant number of sitting and former Governors suspected to have accumulated unexplained wealth during their tenure.

The anti-graft’s agency Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Twalib Mbarak stated that “We are preparing to file more suits for forfeiture of the stolen assets to the state.”

The EACC filed a suit seeking to recover almost Sh2 billion in unexplained assets acquired by former Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu.

According to the anti-graft agency, the assets were corruptly acquired and therefore they should be repossessed.

“This is part of ongoing recovery of public funds from several Governors suspected to have accumulated illicit wealth,” EACC stated.

Waititu who was impeached in 2020 on accusations of abuse of office and other crimes, has been battling corruption charges.

Prior to his impeachment, he was facing corruption charges, with a magistrate having ordered that he stays away from office until his case is heard and determined.

In 2019, Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari and two others appeared before anti-corruption Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi, over corruption charges in relation to irregular award of Sh588 million contracts for road repairs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They however denied the charges.