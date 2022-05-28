Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak. /FILE

Kenya

EACC in quest to recover embezzled funds from sitting, former Governors

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) says it is seeking to recover public funds from a significant number of sitting and former Governors suspected to have accumulated unexplained wealth during their tenure.

The anti-graft’s agency Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Twalib Mbarak stated that “We are preparing to file more suits for forfeiture of the stolen assets to the state.”

The EACC filed a suit seeking to recover almost Sh2 billion in unexplained assets acquired by former Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu.

According to the anti-graft agency, the assets were corruptly acquired and therefore they should be repossessed.

“This is part of ongoing recovery of public funds from several Governors suspected to have accumulated illicit wealth,” EACC stated.

Waititu who was impeached in 2020 on accusations of abuse of office and other crimes, has been battling corruption charges.

Prior to his impeachment, he was facing corruption charges, with a magistrate having ordered that he stays away from office until his case is heard and determined.

In 2019, Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari and two others appeared before anti-corruption Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi, over corruption charges in relation to irregular award of Sh588 million contracts for road repairs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They however denied the charges.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Police probing incident where man set himself ablaze after advice from nurse

GARISSA, Kenya, May 28 – Police are investigating an incident where a man, on advice given by a nurse friend, doused himself in methylated...

27 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya’s most famous play comes home after 45-year wait

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – It was banned for years and its authors — including the celebrated Ngugi wa Thiong’o — imprisoned, but after...

40 mins ago

August Elections

Kalonzo fails to make IEBC list in Presidential race

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been locked out of the presidential race after failing to submit the list...

1 hour ago

Kenya

5 Suspects arrested in Samburu with 1,500kg of Sandalwood

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Five suspects were arrested in Samburu while transporting 1,500 kilograms of the endangered Sandalwood. According to the Directorate of...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Livestock thieves surrender after Witchdoctor sends bees after them

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – There was a bizarre incident in Botsoto, Kakamega County on Friday as livestock thieves surrendered after a witchdoctor allegedly...

2 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Blow to Karungo Wa Thang’wa as court throws out appeal in IEBC clearance case

Nairobi, Kenya, May 27- The High Court has thrown out an appeal by Kiambu Senate aspirant Karungo Wa Thang’wa in a case seeking to...

21 hours ago

County News

Women from warring Kerio Valley communities vow to confront banditry

ELDORET, Kenya, May 27 – A group of women drawn from the warring Pokot, Turkana, and Marakwet communities, has resolved to take the peace...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Deputy Speaker Farah Maalim calls for reopening of Kenya-Somalia border

GARISSA, Kenya, May 27 – Former National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Farah Maalim, has called for the reopening of the Kenya-Somalia border in Wajir and...

21 hours ago