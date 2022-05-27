Connect with us

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu in court on July 29, 2019 when he was charged with corruption. Photo/CFM.

Kenya

EACC files suit to recover Sh2bn in unexplained assets acquired by Waititu.

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – The Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC) has filed a suit seeking to recover almost Sh2 billion in unexplained assets acquired by former Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu.

According to the anti-graft agency, the assets were corruptly acquired and therefore they should be repossessed.

“This is part of ongoing recovery of public funds from several Governors suspected to have accumulated illicit wealth,” EACC stated.

Waititu who was impeached in 2020 on accusations of abuse of office and other crimes, has been battling corruption charges.

Prior to his impeachment, he was facing corruption charges, with a magistrate having ordered that he stays away from office until his case is heard and determined.

In 2019, Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari and two others appeared before anti-corruption Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi, over corruption charges in relation to irregular award of Sh588 million contracts for road repairs.

They however denied the charges.

