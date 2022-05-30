Drama at Bomas as Wa Iria accuses IEBC of selling his signatures

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30- USAWA kwa Wote presidential candidate Governor Mwangi wa Iria is now accusing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of selling his signatures to other candidates, days after his name was removed from the nomination register.

Wa Iria caused drama at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday when security officers blocked him from accessing the venue for clearance.

“I must be on the ballot,” he said, “IEBC must stop the games they are playing.”

Wa Iria demanded to know why his name had been removed from the IEBC schedule yet he submitted all the initial requirements.

“My thinking is that when we bring signatures or documents here some people are selling them because there is no way you can accept my documents then later you start other stories. I have been a Governor for 10 years am so I am not stupid, I know what am saying,” a furious Wa Iria protested.

Wa Iria insisted that he met all the requirements including bringing signatures from supporters in 24 counties as required and the commission even acknowledged receipt.

The Muranga Governor also alleged that there is a conspiracy by the electoral agency to ensure that only three candidates make it to the presidential ballot by disqualifying the rest on technicalities.

“These people are set to reduce the number of presidential candidates to about three,” he stated.

IEBC on Saturday released a list of 18 candidates who beat the deadline for submitting signatures and copies of identity cards for clearance by the electoral commission.

The shortlisted candidates will still undergo vetting by IEBC before being cleared to officially vie.

IEBC has set May 29 to June 6 as days when presidential candidates will present their nomination papers, be vetted and finally be cleared or blocked from vying.