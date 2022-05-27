DPP to appeal court’s decision to release Kenyan wanted in US over money laundering

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27- The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) says it intends to appeal against the court’s decision to release a fugitive Abdulrahman Imran Juma, who is wanted in the United States for money laundering.

This is after the High Court ordered that he be released on a Sh1 million bond with one surety of a similar amount, on Thursday last week.

The prosecution had objected to his release in both matters at the Chief Magistrates and High Court arguing that the Extradition case before the lower court was at the highlighting of submissions stage and that the fugitive is still a flight risk.

“Having been dissatisfied with the High Court’s ruling, the prosecution intends to appeal against the court’s decision to release the fugitive on bond terms pending the determination of the Extradition proceedings,” ODPP stated.

Juma has been in custody since December when he was arrested and awaiting extradition to the US.

He is alleged to be part of an international gang that conspires to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft by targeting unsuspecting business people who need loans.

The charges, filed against him in the US District Court for the Central District of California, states that he faces up to 61 counts of money laundering, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Documents filed by the DPP in Nairobi show that Mr Juma and his accomplices target business people based in the US and Qatar and hoodwinked them so that they could offer loans worth millions of dollars.