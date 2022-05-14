DP Ruto to unveil his running mate today

NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – Deputy President William Ruto is set to unveil his candidate today.

Sources in his campaign team say the announcement will be made anytime this morning, with speculations already in town that it is Tharaka Nithi Senator Professor Kithure Kindiki.

“The announcement will be made today by the Deputy President himself,” an official in his office said.

His main competitor in the August election, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, is expected to unveil his running mate on Monday ahead of the Tuesday deadline set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Unlike Ruto who kept his cards closer to his chest, Odinga set up a team of eminent persons who interviewed 11 candidates at a Nairobi hotel before presenting three names to him to choose.

Sources say the three include Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.