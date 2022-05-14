Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
DP William Ruto. /FILE.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

DP Ruto to unveil his running mate today

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – Deputy President William Ruto is set to unveil his candidate today.

Sources in his campaign team say the announcement will be made anytime this morning, with speculations already in town that it is Tharaka Nithi Senator Professor Kithure Kindiki.

“The announcement will be made today by the Deputy President himself,” an official in his office said.

His main competitor in the August election, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, is expected to unveil his running mate on Monday ahead of the Tuesday deadline set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Unlike Ruto who kept his cards closer to his chest, Odinga set up a team of eminent persons who interviewed 11 candidates at a Nairobi hotel before presenting three names to him to choose.

Sources say the three include Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Azimio running mate panel submits 3 names to Raila

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Azimio running mate panel submits 3 names to Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12- The eleven-member Selection Panel of eminent persons that was tasked to find a suitable running mate for the Azimio La...

2 days ago

CONTINUOUS VOTER LISTING

PHOTOS: President Kenyatta chairs full Cabinet meeting attended by DP Ruto

Here are some of the photos shared from State House when a President Uhuru Kenyatta chaired a full Cabinet meeting attended by his Deputy...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Over 300 Nairobi aspirants want Azimio to resolve nomination disputes before Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12- Over 300 Nairobi aspirants who were eyeing seats for Members of Parliament and County Assembly, on Wednesday issued the Azimio One...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

You’ve been conned by Ruto, Junet tells Mudavadi, Wetangula and Mutua

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – Junet Mohamed, the Executive Secretary of Azimio has told Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula and Alfred Mutua to be wary...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Muthama: Why i can’t work with Mutua even in Kenya Kwanza

NAIROBI, Kenya May 12 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairman Johnson Muthama says he can’t work with Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, despite having joined...

2 days ago

Top stories

Sakaja pledges to absorb 1,600 health care workers contracted by NMS if elected Governor

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11- Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant Johnson Sakaja has pledged to absorb the 1,600 medical staff that were hired on contract by the...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Murathe responds to Mutua exit from Azimio: We’re just fine

NAIROBI, Kenya May 11-Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe has dismissed as inconsequential the exit of Maendeleo Chap Chap party led by Alfred Mutua and...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Taskforce on road standards should seal corruption loopholes  

Roads are a pivotal enabler of economic development and poverty reduction in any country. Other than facilitating seamless movement of people and goods, road...

3 days ago